Employees rave about new ServiceMaster digs in Downtown Memphis

The once vacant Peabody Place Mall is now the new headquarters of ServiceMaster.

"It's been pretty exciting. The building is spectacular. I mean, so many levels, so many ways to get lost," ServiceMaster employee Kevin Chapman said.

ServiceMaster officially opened its Downtown Memphis location in June 2017. In March 2018, employees began moving into the building.

By March 26, ServiceMaster expects to have 1,200 employees working out of the Downtown Memphis location. Hundreds of employees, like Chapman and Rhonda Nichols, have already made the move.

"I did come to the Peabody Place Mall when it was here and it sat empty for a very long time, so I think it's very cool that we were able to utilize the space and make it work," Nichols said.

"I was actually just upstairs and I'm looking at IT and was like, You know what, I remember that used to be a movie theater,'" Chapman said.

The big move is a shot in the arm for high tech industry in Memphis. Service Master said it hopes to attract high-tech talent and jobs into their new innovative work space.

