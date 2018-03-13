More explosive materials found in the walls of Midtown home

For the second day in a row, Memphis Police Department's bomb squad was examining a home in Midtown.

The bomb squad found explosive materials stored safely in individual containers in the basement of a home on Vinton Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday, MPD returned to the home to assist family members clean up and dispose of the explosive materials. When inside the home, officers located more explosive materials.

"It's not fun," said Calvin Johnson, who's home was evacuated on both Monday and Tuesday. "We went to eat and then we came back. We went to another restaurant and had dessert then went over to my sister's house, and we came back and still locked out. We went over to my daughter's house."

Caroline Williams was just outside the evacuated area Monday but not Tuesday.

"Then we got a call our street was now blocked off as well," she said.

The home's owner--former Memphis Police Lieutenant Charles Moore--died in 2014 at the age of 88. His wife died a year ago. Other family members currently live in the home.

A newspaper article from 1970 talks about Moore defusing three homemade bombs discovered in Overton Park.

Moore's neighbor--Calvin Johnson--remembers when Moore's car blew up in his driveway a few years ago before his death.

"It was a big explosion. We thought it was like an earthquake," he said.

No one has ever said why exactly Moore's car blew up.

