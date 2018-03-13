More explosive materials found in the walls of Midtown home

For the second day in a row, Memphis Police Department's bomb squad is examining a home in Midtown.

The bomb squad found explosive materials stored safely in individual containers in the basement of a home on Vinton Avenue on Monday afternoon.

A plumber doing repairs in the home's basement called police when he found the explosive materials Monday.

The home's owner died in 2014 at the age of 88. His wife died a year ago. Other family members currently live in the home.

Tuesday, MPD returned to the home to assist family members clean up and dispose of the explosive materials. When inside the home, officers located more explosive materials.

MPD has the block roped off again. People living on the block have not been allowed to go inside their homes.

