Memphis receives $11M loan to improve wastewater plant

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced it would be giving Memphis an $11 million low interest loan to improve one of the city's wastewater treatment plants.

The money will go toward improving TE Maxson S Treatment Plant. The plan is located south of President's Island in an industrial area that includes Valero, and TVA's Allen Plant.

The money must be paid back over the next 20 years.

The loan comes after a different wastewater treatment plant in Memphis failed, forcing the city to dump millions of gallons of sewage into the Mississippi River.

