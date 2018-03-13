Hit-and-run causes police chase ending with crash off I-55

A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened on South Lauderdale Street near the intersection of South Orleans Street around 4:30 p.m.

"I thought he was done. But they say he'll be alright. So hopefully he'll be alright," said Jackie Parker, who's relative--William--was injured in the hit-and-run.

Officers got behind the vehicle responsible, but the driver refused to stop.

The vehicle eventually crashed with another vehicle on Third Street just off Interstate 55. Officers said they then arrested the hit-and-run suspect.

"He came across that line right here and he hit my coworker head on," Carl Miller, who witnessed the crash, said. "He couldn't move. They had to get him out."

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The person driving the vehicle that was hit off I-55 was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD has not released the identity of the suspect or what that person's charges are.

