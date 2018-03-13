Hit-and-run causes police chase ending with crash off I-55

A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened on South Lauderdale Street near the intersection of South Orleans Street around 4:30 p.m.

Officers got behind the vehicle responsible, but the driver refused to stop.

The vehicle eventually crashed with another vehicle on Third Street just off Interstate 55. Officers said they then arrested the hit-and-run suspect.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The person driving the vehicle that was hit off I-55 was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

