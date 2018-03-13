Toys R Us closings to create unique opportunities, development expert says

All 800 Toys R Us locations, including the three Mid-South locations, could begin closing as early as this week.

Toys R Us is $5 billion in debt and unable to find a buyer.

"It's kind of upsetting," Toys R Us shopper Jennifer Gay said. "This is where I go for birthdays and Christmas and all kinds of holidays."

"Really sad. They've been around a long time, and this is usually where I come to buy toys," Toys R Us shopper Brenda Williams said.

Danny Buring is managing partner with The Shopping Center Group in Memphis.

Buring said if a big box store leaves, it's not always a death sentence for a shopping center. He said that big store can be broken up and sold as smaller spaces.

"The opportunities these bankruptcies create are unique and allow new blood to come into a market," Buring said. "It's just like anything else it's about location."

Buring said the Toys R Us location at Wolfchase would likely be the easiest one to re-purpose.

