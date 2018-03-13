Report: Tubby Smith to meet with officials about job status Wednesday

As of Tuesday night, Tubby Smith is still the head men's basketball coach at the University of Memphis.

Smith was supposed to meet with the administration at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss his future, but that meeting never happened.

The meeting will instead happen on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN.

Some U of M students weighed in on the idea of firing Smith.

"Terrible. I went to the game. The games are terrible. No one shows up, so we don't get enough revenue because no one shows up to the games. Record's been awful. Recruiting class isn't what is should be," U of M freshman William Bolton said. "Expect to go to the tournament maybe before I graduate. Definitely not this year, but maybe we'll get there, but not under the head coach we have right now."

"I don't know why they would hire him personally. They use the idea, 'oh he won a championship back in the day when he was at Kentucky.' That was 1998. I wasn't even born then," U of M freshman Rachel Crawford said.

Former Tiger superstar Penny Hardaway is the favorite to take over for Smith next season.

Hardaway is currently in Murfreeboro with East High School preparing to coach his third straight state title run.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.