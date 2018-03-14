1 dead, 2 firefighters injured in early morning apartment fire

One person is dead after a fire broke out at a Memphis apartment complex.

The fire broke out at Whispering Pines Apartments on Dwight Road just after 1 a.m.

By the time Memphis Fire Department was able to get to the fire, it was heavily burning on the second floor. They tried to get inside, but couldn't.

Fire crews took nearly an hour to get the fire under control before they could get inside and search the apartments.

Once inside, firefighters found at least one man was killed as a result of the fire.

Two firefighters were also injured battling the blaze. Both were taken to the hospital--one with a back injury, and the other with stomach muscle pain.

Ryan Pye said he had to rush his family out of the house when he saw the smoke.

"(The smoke was) very, very thick--real, real thick. I’m taking about you can barely breathe. So all I had on was my underwear and I just grabbed my girls and we just came on downstairs," Pye said. "My first thing was to protect my children, get my children out the house, so that’s what I did and when I came outside and seen the flames I couldn’t believe it, man."

Pye said the apartments are not well maintained and there are no working smoke detectors. He believes it could have said the man's life.

"He moves slow and sometimes he doesn’t even come out the house and he just sits in his couch, so that would’ve gave his neighbors enough time, I think, gave them enough time to get him out the house," Pye said.

The cause of this fire is unknown.

It's the second fire at this apartment complex this month. On March 2, a fire damage multiple apartments, but no injuries were sustained.

