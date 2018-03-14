1 dead, 2 firefighters injured in early morning apartment fire

The city of Memphis has filled 25,000 potholes since January 12, but more permanent repairs may soon be coming.More >>
One person is dead after a fire broke out at a Memphis apartment complex.More >>
A man is in jail after police said a driver rammed officers while in a stolen car.More >>
As of Tuesday night, Tubby Smith is still the head men's basketball coach at the University of Memphis. Smith was supposed to meet with the administration at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss his future, but that meeting never happened. The meeting will instead happen on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN. Some U of M students weighed in on the idea of firing Smith. "Terrible. I went to the game. The games are terrible. No one shows up, so we don't get enough revenue bec...More >>
For the second day in a row, Memphis Police Department's bomb squad is examining a home in Midtown.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
Amazon is recalling more than 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports surfaced that they can overheat, causing fires or burns.More >>
