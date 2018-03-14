Man arrested after police rammed by stolen car

A man is in jail after police said a driver rammed officers while in a stolen car.

The incident happened in Orange Mound on Monday night. Police said they pulled behind a car with 18-year-old Desmond Wood inside.

When the driver got pinned between two cruisers, officers said he rammed the car back and forth.

Woods and the driver were taken into custody. The driver's identity is unknown at this time.

Woods is charged with auto theft, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and carrying an unlawful weapon.

