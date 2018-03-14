March is 'paving season:' City hints pothole woes could soon be fixed

The city of Memphis has filled 25,000 potholes since January 12, but more permanent repairs may soon be coming.

Filling potholes is a quick fix to the problem, but repaving roads is the better, long term solution.

Despite all the repairs, many Memphis drivers are running out of patience.

A city spokesperson said March is "paving season," and that paving crews should get started later this month.

For some drivers, that can't come soon enough.

"To me right now, they're not good at all," Lakitsha Bowden. " I get up in the morning and drive from here to school to take the kids to school an I'm swerving, missing potholes, trying to get in another lane so I won't hit a pothole."

Memphis drivers are unlikely to get reimbursed for hitting potholes. So far, none of the 324 claims against the city for damage to vehicles have been paid.

In 2016, just 15 of 360 claims were paid and 11 of 315 claims were paid in 2017.

The city's policy is that it needs to know about a pothole and have several days to fix it before it's liable.

