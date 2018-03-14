March is 'paving season:' City hints pothole woes could soon be fixed

The city of Memphis has filled 25,000 potholes since January 12, but more permanent repairs may soon be coming.More >>
One person is dead after a fire broke out at a Memphis apartment complex.More >>
A man is in jail after police said a driver rammed officers while in a stolen car.More >>
As of Tuesday night, Tubby Smith is still the head men's basketball coach at the University of Memphis. Smith was supposed to meet with the administration at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss his future, but that meeting never happened. The meeting will instead happen on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN. Some U of M students weighed in on the idea of firing Smith. "Terrible. I went to the game. The games are terrible. No one shows up, so we don't get enough revenue bec...More >>
For the second day in a row, Memphis Police Department's bomb squad is examining a home in Midtown.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A teacher accused of stealing from other educators has been arrested.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
