Memphis teen defeats top junior golfers

A Memphis teen golfer took home a trophy this week against some of the best young golfers in the United States.

Rachel Heck took home top prize at the Kathy Whitworth Junior Girls Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas.

Heck beat out 71 other golfers in shooting a two-round total of 141.

Heck, still a sophomore in high school, has already committed to Stanford to play for their golf team.

