Memphis teen defeats top junior golfers

Rachel Heck (Source: Tennessee Golf Association) Rachel Heck (Source: Tennessee Golf Association)
Fort Worth, TX (WMC) -

A Memphis teen golfer took home a trophy this week against some of the best young golfers in the United States.

Rachel Heck took home top prize at the Kathy Whitworth Junior Girls Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas.

Heck beat out 71 other golfers in shooting a two-round total of 141.

Heck, still a sophomore in high school, has already committed to Stanford  to play for their golf team.

