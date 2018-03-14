FedEx announces $1B expansion to Memphis hub

FedEx will be investing $1 billion dollars into its Memphis hub over the next six years, the company announced Wednesday.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam joined FedEx CEO Fred Smith to announce the good news.

The company said it is making a capital investment to fund the project.

The expansion is a part of a six-year construction plan featuring a new large sort facility, improved systems, and a bulk truck load building.

“Modernization and expansion of the Memphis hub will ensure that we continue to provide outstanding service to our customers around the world and make this an even better place to work for the thousands of team members here who keep our operations running every day and night," FedEx CEO Fred Smith said.

FedEx is one of the biggest employers in Memphis, employing 30,000 people.

"Memphis being a healthy, vibrant community is as critical to the state as anything we have before us," Gov. Haslam said. "It's a critical part of our economy, and I hope whoever takes my place next really understands how fundamental it is to the entire state's health."

Haslam said he is happy to have the economic boost in the state.

“FedEx is known for delivering results across the globe, so we are incredibly grateful it calls Tennessee home and is doubling down here with this major investment. As the Memphis area’s largest employer, and a major economic driver across the state, this investment reflects FedEx’s continued commitment to Tennessee and will benefit current employees and the future workforce for years to come," Haslam said.

Construction on the project is set to start in 2019.

Kendall Downing is digging into what this expansion means for FedEx and for Memphis moving forward. Hear more tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.