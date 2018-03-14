Graceland announces first ever performing arts camp

Is your child or teenager a star in the making? Elvis Presley's Graceland is calling their names.

For the first time ever, children ages 6-15 can learn from local and Broadway professionals about theater arts and music during the Graceland Performing Arts Camp.

This is a great opportunity for each participant to "follow in the footsteps of Elvis Presley throughout their stay, as they explore the Graceland campus, including the new Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment and exhibit complex and The Guest House at Graceland resort, tour Elvis’ legendary home, and learn how he became the greatest entertainer of all time – in the studio, on stage and on the big screen. Movie screenings, pool parties and other camp activities will take place over the four days, in addition to the performing arts workshops and creative sessions," according to the website.

This camp is not just for children and teenagers. Parents will have the opportunity to enjoy the 4-day camp by staying busy with activities, City of Memphis tours, movies and more.

The summer camp runs July 18-22, 2018.

For more information on costs, the schedule and how to register, click here.

