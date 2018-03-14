Graceland announces first ever performing arts camp

A man was killed and six more suffered injuries in a house fire in Horn Lake on Wednesday morning.More >>
FedEx will be investing $1 billion dollars into its Memphis hub over the next six years, the company announced Wednesday.More >>
Students at University of Memphis walked out of class Wednesday in support of a nationwide protest against gun violence.More >>
Is your child or teenager a star in the making? Elvis Presley's Graceland is calling their names.More >>
A Memphis teen golfer took home a trophy this week against some of the best young golfers in the United States.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
The man texted his family members then called 911 after the killings.More >>
