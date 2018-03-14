Memphis students join national protest against gun violence

More students participating in the protest (Source: WMC Action News 5)

University of Memphis students participating in the national gun violence protest. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Students at University of Memphis walked out of class Wednesday in support of a nationwide protest against gun violence.

The walkout was part of the largest coordinated response to February's massacre of 17 people at Florida's Majory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Memphis students took part in one of nearly 3,000 protests across the country.

Most High school students in Shelby County and DeSoto County did not participate in the protests, but that is because their schools were not in session. Those school districts are currently on Spring Break.

