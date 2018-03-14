Man killed, 6 more injured in Horn Lake house fire

A man was killed and six more suffered injuries in a house fire in Horn Lake on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on Castle Drive after 7 a.m.

One man was killed in the fire; two children were rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and four adults were taken to the hospital.

The condition of these injured people is unknown at this time.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

It's the second fatal fire in the Mid-South on Wednesday. Earlier in the morning, a man was killed in a fire at a Memphis apartment complex.

Brix Fowler is working to learn more about the extent of damage and injuries. He'll have a report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

