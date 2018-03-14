Dyersburg teacher suspended amid TBI investigation for misconduct

A Dyersburg High School teacher is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to District Attorney Danny Goodman.

Dyersburg City Schools Superintendent Neal Durbin confirms John Moody--an English teacher at Dyersburg High School--has been suspended since March 5.

Durbin wouldn't release many details about the investigation, but he did say the allegations are "impropriety with the internet."

Janice Broach is gathering more details about the investigation, and she will have a full report tonight at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.