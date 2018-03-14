Woman accused in multiple identity thefts faces new charges

A Dyersburg High School teacher is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to District Attorney Danny Goodman.More >>
A Dyersburg High School teacher is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to District Attorney Danny Goodman.More >>
FedEx will be investing $1 billion into its Memphis hub over the next six years, the company announced Wednesday.More >>
FedEx will be investing $1 billion into its Memphis hub over the next six years, the company announced Wednesday.More >>
A Memphis woman accused of stealing the identities of hundreds of people so she could lead a life of luxury now faces new accusations.More >>
A Memphis woman accused of stealing the identities of hundreds of people so she could lead a life of luxury now faces new accusations.More >>
A man was killed and five more suffered injuries in a house fire in Horn Lake on Wednesday morning.More >>
A man was killed and five more suffered injuries in a house fire in Horn Lake on Wednesday morning.More >>
The University of Memphis is parting ways with head basketball coach Tubby Smith.More >>
The University of Memphis is parting ways with head basketball coach Tubby Smith.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Jenn Andrews said she was getting a pedicure in Clemmons, North Carolina three years ago when the technician noticed a nodule on her right foot.More >>
Jenn Andrews said she was getting a pedicure in Clemmons, North Carolina three years ago when the technician noticed a nodule on her right foot.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.More >>
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>