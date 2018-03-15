Senatobia emergency room to remain open

A man is behind bars, accused of biting a security guard in the face.More >>
A man is in jail after a home invasion last month led to gunfire in front of young children.More >>
A man is in jail, charged with killing a Memphis grocery store clerk.More >>
Two separate House committees introduced bills this week as a result of Memphis' decision to remove Confederate statues.More >>
North Oak Regional Medical Center's emergency room will remain open.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Sue Elcock who was visiting from the United Kingdom, was not expecting the massive haul.More >>
