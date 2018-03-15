Senatobia emergency room to remain open - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Senatobia emergency room to remain open

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
TATE COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

North Oak Regional Medical Center's emergency room will remain open.

The emergency room in Senatobia was set to close its doors this month, but that has changed.

The hospital said an outpouring of support from the community and extraordinary efforts by the staff will keep emergency services open at the facility.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly