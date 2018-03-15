Man charged in homicide of Whitehaven store clerk

A man is in jail, charged with killing a Memphis grocery store clerk.

Marcel Hicks, an employee at Brothers Grocery on Winfield Road, was shot and killed on November 7.

Wicks, a father of 9, had only worked at the store for a few months.

Ronald Lauderdale went into the store, didn't make a purchase, and walked out after speaking with the clerk, according to Memphis Police Department.

Lauderdale then spoke to another man who then went into the store, jumped the counter and shot Wicks.

Two witnesses identified Lauderdale from surveillance footage and he was arrested Wednesday.

Lauderdale is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.

(Lauderdale's mugshot is not available at this time)

