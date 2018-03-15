Police: Child threatened with gun to head during home invasion

A man is in jail after a home invasion last month led to gunfire in front of young children.

The victim told police that two unknown men entered an unlocked apartment on Wellington Street on February 17.

Once inside, one suspect pointed a pistol at one of the victims and demanded everything from the apartment. The man then fell backwards as the suspect fired a shot into the floor of the apartment.

After firing the shot, police said the suspect put the pistol to the head of another victim, threatening to shoot if they did not hand over their things.

The two suspects stole $150 in cash and a phone from one victim, stole car keys from another, stole a phone, $400 in cash, a jar of marijuana, and a pink Rush tax refund card loaded with $3,000 from another.

A victim also said one of the suspects put a gun to her child's head, threatening to kidnap the child if they did not hand over their things. That victim was robbed of $80 in cash.

Three children were inside the home during the robbery: A 3 year old, a 2 year old, and a 6 year old.

One suspect was later identified as Freddie Gill. He is charged with 8 counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and two counts of aggravated robbery.

