Burglar 'bit part of security guard's face off,' police say

A man is behind bars, accused of biting a security guard in the face.

Police were called to a burglary of a business on Cooper Street. When officers arrived, they found the suspect in front of the store--a Cooper-Young recording studio.

Officers then found a security guard, Crafton Barnes, with blood over his face.

Barnes said Cortlandt Northcross broke into the store and when confronted, started to fight.

The victim said Northcross "bit a part of his face off" during the fight.

"It sounds like Silence of the Lambs or something," Barnes, who has 14 stitches on the outside of his face and inside of his mouth, said. "We started wrestling and that's when he lunged at me and just bit this huge chunk out of my cheek."

Barnes said he came across Northcross when he knocked on the building asking for a place to stay.

Barnes said he couldn't stay but gave him some food. However, Northcross kept coming back and then started sending frightening messages.

"Left me a voicemail threatening to kill everybody in the house, and then he started texting me from the same number saying he's going to 'carve me up and call the police and call the police. It's OK I'll shoot them too,'" Barnes said.

On Wednesday, Northcross broke a window and climbed into the recording studio. Barnes hit the alarm, and that's when Northcross attacked him. Barnes managed to get outside.

"The cops pulled up and he just sat there and he said 'I did it. I did it. Take me to jail,'" Barnes said.

Barnes was taken to the hospital. He doesn't have health insurance, so he set up a GoFundMe page.

Northcross was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and burglary.

