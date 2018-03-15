Burglary suspect 'bit part of security guard's face off,' police say

A man is behind bars, accused of biting a security guard in the face.

Police were called to a burglary of a business of Cooper Street when they found the suspect in front of the store.

Officers then found a security guard with blood over his face.

The victim, a security guard, said Cortlandt Northcross broke into the store and when confronted, broke into a fight.

The victim said Northcross "bit a part of his face off" during the fight.

The victim was taken to the hospital and Northcross was arrested. He is charged with aggravated assault and burglary.

