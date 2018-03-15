Strong storms possible Friday

The warmer weather may be nice on Thursday, but this warm air may help fuel thunderstorms on Friday.

A weather system will interact with a warm, moisture-rich air mass in the Mid-South on Friday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed our area under a slight risk for severe storms. This is considered a low threat, but one or two storms could become severe.

TIMING: Showers will start in eastern Arkansas late morning and then move into west Tennessee and north Mississippi by noon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through late Friday night. The main time frame for strong storms would be between noon and 7 p.m. Showers will be possible through the night and into early Saturday morning.

THREATS: The primary threats would be gusty winds and hail. The area with the best chance of severe storms would be northwest Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. Lightning and heavy bursts of rain will also be possible. However, we are not expecting high rainfall totals with this system. Most of the area will receive less than a quarter of an inch.

