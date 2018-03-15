TBI: Crime down on TN college campuses

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's 2017 statistics show that crime is down on college campuses in Tennessee.

From 2016 to 2017, reported crime at Tennessee's colleges and universities fell 2.8 percent.

Robberies took the sharpest fall, down 55 percent from 2016 to 2017.

Sexual assault took a significant fall as well. Overall, sex offenses dropped 26 percent, with rapes dropping 27 percent.

One category trending in the opposite direction is drunk driving. Reported DUI offenses increased by 60 percent year-to-year.

“This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrations, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and continue to create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities,” said TBI Director Mark Gwyn.

You can view the full 181-page report in full below:

