Measles-infected child exposes people at Memphis International Airport

A child with measles flew into Memphis International Airport on Monday.

The infected child came from Brussels to Newark, New Jersey, and then to Memphis. The flight landed in Memphis at 8:45 p.m. at gate C18.

Center for Disease Control informed United Airlines that it is investigating a health issue on the flight.

Shelby County Health Department said the international traveler sought care soon after landing and was quickly placed in isolation.

SCHD is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus. Health officials are working on notifying everyone at risk of the outbreak and are monitoring their health.

Measles is a very contagious but easily preventable virus. It spreads from person-to-person through a cough or sneeze or coming in contact with the virus, which can live outside the human body for around two hours.

There is an extremely effective vaccine available and recommended for all children.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, red eyes, cough, runny nose, and sensitivity to light. Eventually, the patient develops a red rash on their body--typically beginning on the face or head.

In 2017, Memphis suffered through a minor measles outbreak. Seven people contracted the virus; all of the patients had not been vaccinated or were too young to have completed the vaccination process.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.