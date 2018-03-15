Police chase ends with car crash in Orange Mound

A police chase ended with a car crash in Orange Mound.

Memphis Police Department said officers tried to stop a car near the intersection of Semmes Street and Park Avenue.

The driver refused to stop. The driver sped off down Semmes, crashing head on into another car near Hoskins Road.

The driver bailed out of the crashed car and took off running, but police tracked the driver down and took them into custody.

The driver of the car that was crashed into is not believed to be seriously injured.

