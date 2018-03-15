New health clinic opens in Oakhaven church

A new health and wellness clinic is open in South Memphis, but it's not your typical doctor’s office.

The unique thing about this clinic is that it is not only going to be addressing health issues, it's also going to provide resources that can help the community break generational issues.

Imagine a place that provides support spiritually, emotionally, physically, mentally, and so much more.

That's the goal of the new Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis.

"The idea is to reach out to a community that really needs assistance with health and well-being that isn't ordinarily reached," Dr. David Stern with University of Tennessee Health Science Center said.

The clinic is located in the Oakhaven community on the campus of The Healing Center Baptist Church.

The church's bishop William Young and his wife Dianne partnered with several local groups to bring their vision to life, including the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Dr. Stern will serve as the clinic's executive director.

"The model of the clinic is the faculty and all the professionals donate their time free,” Dr. Stern said.

The volunteers will provide unique services including free primary care, medication management, substance abuse, mental health counseling, and some services that go way beyond the health spectrum.

That includes employment, housing, educational opportunities, transportation, and food insecurity.

There will also be support from legal services groups and the West Cancer Center.

The clinic officially opens April 23.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.