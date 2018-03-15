Activists push for more economic opportunities in honor of MLK

Activists in Memphis are using the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to push for change.

In 1968, MLK played an integral role in the poor people's campaign for economic justice. But his role in the movement was cut short on April 4, 1968 when James Earl Ray shot and killed the civil rights leader.

Activists gathered in Memphis on Thursday to revive the poor people's campaign.

"Memphis needs a poor people's campaign--a national call for moral revival," Edie Love said.

Love said it's time for Memphians to put pressure on representatives to change policies that benefit the wealthy at the expense of the poor.

Love said his group is fighting against systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism, and distorted moral narrative.

Karen Spencer-McGee is part of the Poor People's Campaign. Her role is to go into rural communities and reach those who have fallen through the cracks.

"Fifty years of dreaming is enough," Karen Spencer-McGee said. "It is time to wake up, put your boots on the ground, and start pushing the poor people's campaign."

Spencer-McGee said it's time that Memphis leaders step up and lead the community into a better future.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.