MPD needs help solving drive-by murder

Memphis Police Department needs your help solving the murder of a 19-year-old man who was shot to death in a drive-by.

Tadarious Tate was killed August 1, 2017 in a shooting at Park Avenue and Goodman Street just after midnight.

Tate, the driver, was in a car with two other people when someone in another car drove by firing at least 30 shots, killing Tate.

MPD said the car was targeted but investigators don't know who was the target. They have had only four tips in this case and need more information to make an arrest.

"When you talk with his parents, you see the pain and feel the pain in their hearts," Major Lambert Ross with MPD said.

The only description of the suspect's car is that it was possibly a newer model white Ford Mustang.

If you have any information in this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

