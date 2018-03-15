Active weather pattern taking shape

As the week comes to a close, a very active weather pattern takes shape, and this pattern will impact the Mid-South on Friday through Monday,, bringing rain and the possibility of strong storms to much of the area.

The first round of rain and potentially strong storms arrives Friday ahead of an approaching cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center has places a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms over the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area for the day.

Showers are expected to develop to our West during the morning hours and spread East into the middle of the day and early afternoon.

Periods of heavy rain along with lightning and hail are the primary concerns.

The heaviest precipitation should exit the area by late afternoon but a few isolated cells are possible as a cold front moves south through the area.

Those cells could pose a threat of producing strong to severe storms, although, the threat is low.

A mainly drier pattern will emerge late Friday night behind the front and continue through the day Saturday along with above average temperatures as high reach the mid 70s.

The front will stall along the Mississippi Delta but lift North on Sunday.

This will bring the threat for more rain late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

A few strong storms will be possible along the leading edge of a warm front as it lifts North.

This will combine with a low pressure system and accompanying cold front moving out of the Plains and into the Mid-South on Monday, bringing more heavy rain and another chance for strong storms to the entire area.

The rain and thunderstorms are expected to move from West to East on Monday and exit during the evening and overnight hours.

This will be followed by a much cooler and drier pattern that will remain in place for the remainder of the week.

Be sure to stay weather aware Friday through Monday as this active weather pattern moves through our area.

Be sure to stay weather aware Friday through Monday as this active weather pattern moves through our area.

Changes in timing and intensity are definitely possible with this complex pattern.

