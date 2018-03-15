Active weather pattern taking shape

Memphis Police Department needs your help solving the murder of a 19-year-old man who was shot to death in a drive-by.More >>
A man is behind bars, accused of biting a security guard in the face.More >>
The suspect in a massive ID theft case from 2013 wants to clear up any confusion about the status of her involvement in the case.More >>
All of the action has concluded for the day in the BlueCross Basketball Championships in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.More >>
An active weather pattern is taking shape for the end of the week and weekend. Read our latest blog for details on what to expect and when.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
A child with measles flew into Memphis International Airport on Monday.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
A pacifier and teether holder has been recalled due to a choking hazard.More >>
