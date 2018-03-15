Amid Memphis rumors, Penny Hardaway's future uncertain at East High

All of the action has concluded for the day in the BlueCross Basketball Championships in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

There are four Memphis teams right now competing for the state championship. Douglass in Class A faces North Greene in the semifinals on Friday. Hamilton faces Livingston Academy, and East faces Bearden.

Whitehaven faces Clarksville Northeast, which also sets up an opportunity for both Whitehaven and East to potentially fight for the Class AAA state title on Saturday.

It’s a huge opportunity for the 901 community as a whole.

However, it’s also been overshadowed by Penny Hardaway and East High School, and whether Penny's going to be the head coach at the University of Memphis or not.

This is most likely the final week or weekend that we will see him coaching East High School.

On Friday after the semifinal game against Bearden, he’ll share his thoughts and comments on what it's been like to go through this whole thing with distractions around his team.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.