Would-be buzzer beater is late as Grizzlies lose 50th game of season

Remember when 50 wins was the gold standard for the Memphis Grizzlies?

Well, the Grizzlies hit 50 Thursday...but it's in the other direction..

Memphis hosted the Chicago Bulls at FedExForum with Tyreke Evans back in the lineup.

Evans missed the last 10 games with a rib injury--the Grizzlies lost all 10.

Thanks to a host of injuries to just about everybody, the Grizzlies are trying to avoid their 50th loss of the season with 15 games left.

Tyreke showed little rust, with a near double-double, 25 points and 9 assists, including 5-9 from 3 point land..

Marc Gasol did produce a double-double, almost a triple: 21 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

The game was a shootout going to the wire. The Bulls hit 15 3-pointers on a whopping 41 attempts.

Grizz were down 1 with less than 2 seconds left when Big Spain takes the last shot. His attempt was long, but Slammed home by JaMychal Green for the near win....Green just missed the buzzer.

Memphis lost again,111-110

The Grizzlies, now 18-50, next host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at FedExForum.

