Self-defense class empowering kids against bullies

A Southaven gym instructor is working to give children an upper hand over bullying.

Danny Shell and other instructors have been leading classes to teach kids basic self-defense tactics and improve their confidence when it comes to facing bullying.

It's something that has taken on new urgency since a Southaven Middle School student committed suicide after his family said he was bullied.

"It's about making our hearts stronger, our minds our hearts and our physical bodies," one student said.

Big Dan's Bang Gym offers self-defense classes aimed at 4 to 7 year olds, along with a wider mixed martial arts class for kids 7 to 14.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.