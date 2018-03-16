Memphis Goodwill hosting job fair

Memphis Goodwill is looking for employees at their job fair.

They'll host candidates at the Tennessee Career Center at 3040 Walnut Grove Road on Tuesday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open positions include retail store positions, donation center attendants, truck drivers, maintenance, and corporate office receptionists.

They'll have on the spot interviews, so applicants should bring their resumes.

