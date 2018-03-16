Memphis Goodwill hosting job fair

A man is in jail, accused of grabbing a woman at Tom Lee Park.More >>
City planners revealed a new vision for a complicated intersection at the edge of the Medical District.More >>
A woman is in the hospital after police said she was hit by a drunk driver.More >>
Memphis Goodwill is looking for employees at their job fair.More >>
A Southaven gym instructor is working to give children an upper hand over bullying.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
