Woman in hospital, hit by drunk driver

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman is in the hospital after police said she was hit by a drunk driver.

The crash happened around 11:30 Thursday night on Winchester Road, near Ridgeway Road.

The woman's condition is unknown.

Police arrested the driver, who they said was intoxicated. The driver has not yet been identified.

