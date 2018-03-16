Bike lane, safer pedestrian lanes set for MLK Ave.

City planners revealed a new vision for a complicated intersection at the edge of the Medical District.

Thursday night, people along Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue met at the towers on Camila Street.

MLK Avenue is set to be repaved this year, and bike lanes will be added.

The five-way intersection at MLK, Liunden and Camila will be made safer for pedestrians as well.

