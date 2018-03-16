Man arrested for grabbing woman at Tom Lee Park - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man arrested for grabbing woman at Tom Lee Park

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Thomas Conway (Source: SCSO) Thomas Conway (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is in jail, accused of grabbing a woman at Tom Lee Park.

Police said the woman was running on River Bluff trail when a man in a black business suit pushed her against the running rail and grabbed her rear end.

The victim then screamed, causing the man to run away.

Officers later arrested Thomas Conway. He is charged with sexual battery.

