Woman chases after stolen car, both crash

A woman's car was stolen in her driveway Friday morning and chased after her robbers.

According to Memphis Police Department, a car was stolen Wednesday pulled up to a home on Twinmont Street. There, a passenger got out and stole the running car from the driveway while the owner was inside the home.

Both vehicles took off. The victim noticed the theft, ran inside, and brought someone else outside and got into an other car. They then took off after the carjackers.

Police received reports of shots being fired during the chase. Witnesses said they heard gunfire in the area, but officers never found a gunshot victim.

Two of the cars involved in the chase crashed: One carrying the thief, the other carrying the victim. One of these cars hit a tree, and the other hit a home on Rocky Park Drive.

Three people were taken to the hospital--the two people in the pursuing vehicle and one bystander who was hit by debris. All three people are in non-critical condition.

