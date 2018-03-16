5 Great Things: Memphis Rox, FedEx Expansion, Kids Bully Defense classes

There are a number of do-gooders and other winners in the 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Memphis Rox is a non-profit, pay-what-you-can rock climbing facility that's set to open in the heart of Soulsville on April 3rd -- the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's Mountaintop Speech in Memphis.

The new 30,000 square foot fitness center on McLemore Avenue will also include space for yoga, mentor and youth programs, and a juice bar.

A Memphis teen golfer took home a trophy this week against some of the best young golfers in the United States. Rachel Heck took home top prize at the Kathy Whitworth Junior Girls Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas.



The high school sophomore beat 71 other golfers in shooting a two-round total of 141 and has already committed to playing on the Sanford golf team.

FedEx will be investing $1 billion into its Memphis hub over the next six years.

The expansion is a part of a six-year construction plan featuring a new large sorting facility, improved systems, and a bulk truckload building.

FedEx is one of the biggest employers in Memphis, employing 30,000 people.

A new health and wellness clinic is open in South Memphis, but it's not your typical doctor's office.

Volunteers at the Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis will provide unique services including free primary care, medication management, substance abuse, mental health counseling, and some services that go way beyond the health spectrum.

That includes employment, housing, educational opportunities, transportation, and food insecurity and support from legal services groups and the West Cancer Center.

The clinic is located in the Oakhaven community on the campus of The Healing Center Baptist Church and opens April 23.

A Southaven, Mississippi, gym instructor is working to give children an upper hand over bullying.

Danny Shell and other instructors at the Big Dan's Bang Gym have been leading classes to teach kids basic self-defense tactics and improve their confidence.

The gym offers self-defense classes aimed at kids 4 to 7 years old, along with a wider mixed martial arts class for kids 7 to 14.

