Officers relieved of duty amid K-9 breeding investigation

The Memphis Police Department K-9 Unit is under investigation, according to Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings.

K-9 handler accused of using MPD dog to breed puppies

Two Memphis Police Department K-9 handlers have been relieved of duty as the department investigates reports of transgressions.

Lt. Robert Covington and Officer Carl Craig are the two K-9 handlers under investigation.

Multiple sources confirm the officers were breeding the K-9 officers without permission.

"I will say there is an investigation of some officers assigned to the K-9 Unit. It's still early on so there is not much I can share about that," MPD Director Mike Rallings said.

K-9 officers cost the department thousands of dollars. They are highly trained canines, and they are considered both city property and department equipment.

The officers under investigation could be punished for breaking department rules.

