Man suing Josh Pastner arrested in Arizona

A man and two children were pulled from a burning Memphis home Friday afternoon.More >>
A man is in jail, accused of grabbing a woman at Tom Lee Park.More >>
Two Memphis Police Department K-9 handlers have been relieved of duty as the department investigates reports of transgressions.More >>
All of the action has concluded for the day in the BlueCross Basketball Championships in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.More >>
A man is behind bars, accused of biting a security guard in the face.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
A malfunctioning ski lift forced people to evacuate.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
A high school student in California said he heard his teacher deny another student of what he wanted - to opt out of the school's observance of the nationwide gun violence protest.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
