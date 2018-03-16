Man suing Josh Pastner arrested in Arizona

The Arizona man who accused former Memphis Tigers basketball coach Josh Pastner of sexually assaulting his girlfriend has been arrested.

A spokesperson for Oro Valley Police Department in Arizona confirmed Ron Bell was arrested Wednesday, March 14, on a fugitive warrant.

The spokesperson did not know what charges Bell is facing or which agency issued the warrant.

Bell and his girlfriend Jennifer Pendley filed a lawsuit against Pastner, the current head basketball coach at Georgia Tech, on Thursday, Feb. 8.

The couple's lawsuit, which can be read HERE, also alleges sexual battery by Pastner.

The couple's lawsuit came less than a month after Pastner filed a defamation lawsuit against Bell and Pendley.

The couple claim Pastner sexually assaulted Pendley in 2016, when Pastner was head coach at Memphis.

Pastner, through his attorney, has denied the allegations.

In February 2018, Pendley said she had not yet reported the allegations to authorities but was considering filing a police report.

In his lawsuit filed in January 2018, Pastner accused Bell and Pendley of defamation, inflicted emotional distress, conspiracy, blackmail, and extortion.

Bell and Pendley have both denied the allegations in Pastner's suit.

Bell also accused Pastner of providing impermissible benefits to recruits and players while he was a head basketball coach.

