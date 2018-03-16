Man, 2 children injured in Memphis house fire

A man and two children were pulled from a burning Memphis home Friday afternoon.

The fire started around 12:30 at a home on Kathy Road between Lamar Avenue and Ten Mile Creek.

Firefighters saved a man who was trapped inside the burning home. He suffered severe burns and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Fire Department said two children were also injured in the fire. They were pulled from the burning building by some unidentified passersby.

The children were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

