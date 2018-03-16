TDOT officials discuss possibility of bridge collapse in Shelby County

It started with a stolen car and ended with more than a dozen gunshots and two violent crashes as car theft victims allegedly chased the suspects Friday morning in Hickory Hill, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's 2017 statistics show that crime is down on college campuses in Tennessee.More >>
A woman's car was stolen in her driveway Friday morning, but she then hopped in another car and chased after the car thieves.More >>
Penny Hardaway and the East High School Mustangs advanced to their third-consecutive Class AAA State Championship Game.More >>
A Southaven gym instructor is working to give children a helping hand against bullying.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued from the Erie County's Sheriff's Office in Sandusky after 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was forcibly removed from a vehicle by his mother, Jennifer Ann Hemchak.More >>
FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
A 100-year-old shipwreck has been found at the bottom of Lake Erie, WSPD reports.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The pickle juice snow cone slush will make its debut at Sonic locations across the country in June.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
