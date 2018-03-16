Band ready to entertain for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

A group of Mid-South musicians hopes to bring the luck of the Irish to Memphians on Saturday during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

There is going to be a sea of green along Beale Street for Silky O Sullivan's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Pipes and Drums is gearing up for one of its biggest gigs of the year and said it all goes back to a much deeper meaning.

"Some of us do it because of the Irish and Scottish heritage that's in our history, some of us do it just because of the love of the music,” pipe major Derek Stine said.

But they all do it to support local heroes.

The band is specifically comprised under the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

"We're going to play their memorials, we're going to play the funerals, we're going to play the celebrations when they're graduating and of course a day like St. Paddy's Day when we're able to go out into the community and rub elbows with the community,” Stine said.

The band started in 2014 and is made up of a variety of musicians from Shelby County Sheriff's deputies to 911 dispatchers, civilians, even high school students.

The band takes its role seriously, taking precious care of the pipes, and carrying the legacy of Irishmen and bagpipers with them, hoping to share a piece of history with everyone else.

"It's a big deal. If you see the crowd and you enjoy everybody getting together to celebrate the heritage of Ireland, and you hear that sound as we march down, you're going to hear something that's been played throughout the history of mankind,” Stine said.

If you want to come out and hear the Pipes and Drums band and enjoy the parade, it starts at 3 p.m. Saturday on Beale Street.

