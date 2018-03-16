10-month-old taken inside stolen vehicle

Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a missing infant.

MPD said 10-month-old Zoe Jordan was inside a car that was stolen near the intersection of Malco Crossing and Riverdale.

The stolen car is a black 2016 Honda Civic with a Tennessee tag of X30-00S. The male suspect who stole the vehicle was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a zipper. He was last seen driving eastbound on Winchester Boulevard.

Zoe has curly hair and was wearing a pink onesie with a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

