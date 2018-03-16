10-month-old taken inside stolen vehicle - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

10-month-old taken inside stolen vehicle

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Zoe Jordan (Source: MPD) Zoe Jordan (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a missing infant. 

MPD said 10-month-old Zoe Jordan was inside a car that was stolen near the intersection of Malco Crossing and Riverdale. 

The stolen car is a black 2016 Honda Civic with a Tennessee tag of X30-00S. The male suspect who stole the vehicle was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a zipper. He was last seen driving eastbound on Winchester Boulevard.  

Zoe has curly hair and was wearing a pink onesie with a black hoodie. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

