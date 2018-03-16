Woman charged after sister found dead in abandoned house

DeSoto County investigators have charged the sister of a woman found dead in an abandoned house.

The coroner said the woman died in her sister's Southaven house, but her sister never told anyone.

"I just happened to see a sheriff's car and ambulance go down first, then I saw a sheriff and then I saw another sheriff and another sheriff and another sheriff. There was about four or five of them went down that way," neighbor Nancy Stegall said.

They were headed down Fogg Road in rural DeSoto County to a house where investigators found the body of 32-year-old Trisha Lyons on Thursday night.

Her sister, 36-year-old Jamie Hitt, is charged with negligent homicide in her death.

DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders said it appears Lyons died earlier this week in Hitt's Southaven home where they both lived, but her body was taken, investigators believe, by Hitt to this house.

Pounders said Lyons' body was severely malnourished and investigators believe that is why she died. There were no obvious injuries.

"It's a lot of disturbance calls all the time. Every other day or so there's police out here. I saw about 15 Southaven police out here one night," said Tyler Allen, who lives next door to the Southaven house where Lyons lived with her sister and Hitt's four children.

Allen said he doesn't know why police showed up at the house so much.

The coroner said the body of Trisha Lyons will be sent to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

