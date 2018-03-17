City announces $6 million plan to fund pre-K programs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
The City of Memphis announced plans to fund needs-based pre-K programs Saturday. 
The plan says that $6 million per year will go toward funding the programs by 2022. 
New property tax revenue from expiring tax incentives will be dedicated to the fund. 
The proposal will go before the city council March 20. 
