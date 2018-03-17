City announces $6 million plan to fund pre-K programs

The City of Memphis announced plans to fund needs-based pre-K programs Saturday.More >>
The City of Memphis announced plans to fund needs-based pre-K programs Saturday.More >>
The tragedy in Florida involving the pedestrian bridge collapse comes as the University of Memphis is preparing to build its own pedestrian bridge that will cross roadways and train tracks.More >>
The tragedy in Florida involving the pedestrian bridge collapse comes as the University of Memphis is preparing to build its own pedestrian bridge that will cross roadways and train tracks.More >>
DeSoto County investigators have charged the sister of a woman found dead in an abandoned house.More >>
DeSoto County investigators have charged the sister of a woman found dead in an abandoned house.More >>
After our initial story aired about Pia Sims, a Memphis woman charged with identity theft and forgery, more people came forward to accuse Sims of duping them out of money or using their personal information for her personal gain.More >>
After our initial story aired about Pia Sims, a Memphis woman charged with identity theft and forgery, more people came forward to accuse Sims of duping them out of money or using their personal information for her personal gain.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
There will also be digital live streams on WTOC.com, in the WTOC apps and on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.More >>
There will also be digital live streams on WTOC.com, in the WTOC apps and on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.More >>