U of M fraternity accused of using racial slur during charity event

A fraternity at the University of Memphis has been accused of using a racial slur during a performance at a philanthropy event on campus Friday.More >>
A fraternity at the University of Memphis has been accused of using a racial slur during a performance at a philanthropy event on campus Friday.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-month-old from Memphis.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-month-old from Memphis.More >>
The City of Memphis announced plans to fund needs-based pre-K programs Saturday.More >>
The City of Memphis announced plans to fund needs-based pre-K programs Saturday.More >>
The tragedy in Florida involving the pedestrian bridge collapse comes as the University of Memphis is preparing to build its own pedestrian bridge that will cross roadways and train tracks.More >>
The tragedy in Florida involving the pedestrian bridge collapse comes as the University of Memphis is preparing to build its own pedestrian bridge that will cross roadways and train tracks.More >>
DeSoto County investigators have charged the sister of a woman found dead in an abandoned house.More >>
DeSoto County investigators have charged the sister of a woman found dead in an abandoned house.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
Two cars and three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, police said Saturday.More >>
Two cars and three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, police said Saturday.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>