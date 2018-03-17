U of M fraternity accused of using racial slur during charity event

A fraternity at the University of Memphis has been accused of using a racial slur during a performance at a philanthropy event on campus Friday.

The event, also known as Pi Phi Karaoke, is put on by the Pi Beta Phi sorority. It is an annual event that raises money for children's literacy.

During the event, various sororities and fraternities perform a karaoke number to the songs of their choice.

In one performance, fraternity members of Sigma Phi Epsilon reportedly said the n-word, according to a several students in attendance.

The University of Memphis released a statement regarding the incident Saturday:

The University of Memphis was made aware of allegations involving racial and bigoted language exhibited by a fraternity member at a student event. Racism and bigotry will not be tolerated. All allegations are currently being thoroughly investigated, and if found to be accurate, immediate steps will be taken to address the behavior with the individual, local chapter and national organization. The University of Memphis takes seriously all such behavior and has the strongest of commitments to continuing efforts to educate our campus community.

Students plan to hold a silent protest on campus from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday. There will also be a “campus reflection and community conversation” hosted by the Student Leadership and Involvement office Monday evening at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.