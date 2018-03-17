Convenience store allowed to reopen after being declared public nuisance

A Fox Meadows convenience store is being allowed to reopen after it was declared a public nuisance because of drug trafficking and other criminal activity.

The Stop & Shop on South Mendenhall has agreed to address the problems that got them shut down.

The owners say they will allow police to access the store's surveillance cameras, improve security lighting outside the store, and place 'No Trespassing' signs outside the store to meet requirements.

In the past two years, police responded to the store almost 500 times.

