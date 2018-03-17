Convenience store allowed to reopen after being declared public nuisance

A fraternity at the University of Memphis has been accused of using a racial slur during a performance at a philanthropy event on campus Friday.More >>
A fraternity at the University of Memphis has been accused of using a racial slur during a performance at a philanthropy event on campus Friday.More >>
A Fox Meadows convenience store is being allowed to reopen after it was declared a public nuisance because of drug trafficking and other criminal activity.More >>
A Fox Meadows convenience store is being allowed to reopen after it was declared a public nuisance because of drug trafficking and other criminal activity.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-month-old from Memphis.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-month-old from Memphis.More >>
The City of Memphis announced plans to fund needs-based pre-K programs Saturday.More >>
The City of Memphis announced plans to fund needs-based pre-K programs Saturday.More >>
The tragedy in Florida involving the pedestrian bridge collapse comes as the University of Memphis is preparing to build its own pedestrian bridge that will cross roadways and train tracks.More >>
The tragedy in Florida involving the pedestrian bridge collapse comes as the University of Memphis is preparing to build its own pedestrian bridge that will cross roadways and train tracks.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
Two cars and three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, police said Saturday.More >>
Two cars and three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, police said Saturday.More >>